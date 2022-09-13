£400 rebate plan as Sainsbury’s tops up wages

Cost of living help

By a Daily Business reporter |

Consumers will receive rebates in instalments

Energy companies have announced how they will distribute the £400 rebate to help customers cope with soaring prices.

From next month, 29 million households will be entitled to the rebate, agreed with the UK government. It will be paid automatically in six instalments from October until March. No one needs to apply for the money and there is no need to repay it.

The first instalments will be £66 in October and November, followed by £67 each month from December to March.

Some suppliers will pay the instalments into customers’ bank accounts, while others will treat it as a credit or a direct debit discount. Your energy supplier should contact customers with full details.

Anyone who switches supplier between October 2022 and March 2023 will receive the discount from their new supplier.

Sainsbury’s tops up wages

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s has become the latest company to top-up staff wages to help them cope with the cost of living squeeze.

It is making a £20m payment to staff outside the normal autumn pay review, while a further £5m will be made available to provide “access to basic food items during shifts” through the start of the winter.

Sainsbury’s and Argos hourly pay will go from £10 to £10.25 and from £11.05 to £11.30 per hour in London, which means they will have had at least two pay rises this year to reflect the current challenges households are facing

It will bring investment into employee pay this year to £150 million and takes the pay increase for frontline, hourly paid workers to 7.9% this year and 28% over five years.

The new pay rates will be effective from 16 October and it is expected that 127,000 employees across retail, local fulfilment centres and customer service contact centres will benefit.