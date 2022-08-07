Westwater replaces retiring Wilding at Artisan

Property development

Clive Wilding at the launch of The Arches in Edinburgh in 2016 (pic: Terry Murden)

Artisan Real Estate is restructuring its UK-wide operation following the announcement that UK Property Director, Clive Wilding, is retiring after 46 years in the industry.

Having stepped down from the board in March, he will continue to support Artisan in an advisory capacity for the remainder of the year.

Mr Wilding’s departure from his operational role heralds an expansion of the company’s UK-wide business network, in accordance with the company’s succession planning.

This includes key additions to its regional management team as the developer moves forward with investment plans focusing on sustainable commercial and residential city-centre regeneration.

David Westwater

The Scottish regional operation will now be headed up by David Westwater who has been promoted to regional development director. His appointment is boosted by several key additions to the regional management team – including urban regeneration specialist, Alastair Bain as regional commercial manager, supported by Sean Ferguson as assistant commercial manager. Christie Turner becomes regional sales manager.

Artisan’s first residential development in Scotland, the 179-apartment Canonmills Garden overlooking the Water of Leith to the north of Edinburgh city centre, has now sold most of all available properties as it approaches completion. The company is also consolidating its market position as an urban regeneration specialist with a number of high-profile mixed-use commercial redevelopment projects across Scotland.

Construction work on the £80 million transformation of the Custom House building in Glasgow overlooking the River Clyde continues apace with a four-star, 294-bed Clayton Hotel and a 162-bedroom Adagio Apart-Hotel set to create a vibrant riverside quarter when it opens later this year.