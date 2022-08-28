Off-roader boost

Munros will be built at a factory in East Kilbride

A major opportunity for Scotland’s ground-breaking Munro all-electric 4×4 off-roader could see upwards of 3,000 vehicles built and shipped to North America over the next three years.

A deal has been struck between the Glasgow-based vehicle developer and Wyre, a sales and leasing specialist which is targeting major industries and utilities throughout the US.

Production will start at a purpose-built factory in East Kilbride at the end of this year ready for shipment in 2023. The first 50 units will be delivered next year, with 500 in 2024 and 2,500 in 2025.

Scotland’s only other mainstream car manufacturing ended in 1981 when the Chrysler plant at Linwood in Renfrewshire ceased production.

The Munro 4×4 EV, seen by some as Scotland’s answer to the famous American ‘Humvee’, is being targeted at oil field operators in Texas, farmers in Florida, forestry businesses in Canada and the gold mines of Nevada.

Munro’s CEO Russ Peterson said: “North America is a key growth market for Munro, and we’re pleased to be able to partner with Wyre to realise our ambitions ahead of our original timeline. We’re dedicating half of our 2023 production to left-hand-drive vehicles developed specifically for the US market, which Wyre will deliver to customers throughout the year.

“This opportunity demonstrates that Munro Vehicles has the potential to be a global player in the automotive industry, with a product that is clearly desirable around the world. These vehicles and their owners will also feedback valuable data to our team as we develop our product further. This is just the beginning.”

This collaboration is seen as significant for Wyre as it establishes, what UK managing director Rebecca Hansen says is “a new and substantially important foothold” for its operations in the UK and US electric vehicle sales and leasing markets.