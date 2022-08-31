UK growth to outpace Scotland for 50 years

Policy blow

Scotland faces a declining population and tax base (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s policy makers face some stark long-term choices after new data from a key government forecaster said economic growth will lag behind the UK average for the next 50 years.

The population and those of working age are expected to shrink, putting pressure on the tax base to grow the economy and support a rise in older people.

According to the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), which provides data for government ministers, Scotland’s population will fall by 900,000 or 16% to 4.6 million by 2072

Over the same period, the UK population will decline by 2%, from 67.1 million to 65.9 million.

By 2072, the proportion of the Scottish population in the 16 to 64 age bracket will fall from 64% to 56%.

The falls, which are due to a predicted lower birthrate and a decrease in net migration, will mean a lower tax take and will put more pressure on policy makers, says the SFC.