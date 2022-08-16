Tory contest
Truss ‘PM in waiting’ as contest heads north
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the Prime Minister in waiting according to the latest bookmaker odds which show her a red hot 1/25 to win the Tory leadership race.
Ms Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are in Perth today to pitch their bids to Scottish Tory members, but according to BoyleSports the contest is effectively over.
In the latest betting Mr Sunak was eased from 6/1 to 8/1 with Ms Truss holding sway in the opinion polls, bolstered by support from former high-profile candidates Nadhim Zahawi and Tom Tugendhat.
The South West Norfolk MP was chalked up as a 10/1 shot when Boris Johnson announced his resignation, but few are likely to bet on odds that will payout just £1 for every £25 gambled.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There may be some crucial votes still up for grabs in the Tory leadership race, but Rishi Sunak is going to require a huge upset of the odds to turn it around from here.
“A huge majority of punters remain in the Liz Truss camp and it’s not very often we see 1/25 shots beaten, so at this stage she has one foot in Number 10.”
The two contenders have both promised greater scrutiny of the Scottish government if they become the next prime minister.
Ms Truss, adopting Mr Johnson’s role as ‘minister for the union’, pledged to leverage the power of Westminster to boost Scotland’s economy.
“As prime minister and minister for the Union, I will deliver on my ambitious plan to capitalise on the opportunity we have to turbocharge the growth and business investment required to get Scotland’s economy moving,” she said.
She also promised to give MSPs special legal protection, allowing them to be more outspoken as they scrutinise decisions made by the devolved government.
“I’ll make sure that my government does everything to ensure elected representatives hold the devolved administration to account for its failure to deliver the quality public services, particularly health and education, that Scottish people deserve,” she said.
Mr Sunak, meanwhile, promised that Scottish civil servants would face greater scrutiny from Westminster, while UK ministers will be required to be more visible north of the border.
“For too long the SNP has been able to obscure its failures by picking and choosing the data it publishes — I would change that, ensuring the Scottish government’s record could be held to account, while ensuring our public services are better joined up,” he said>