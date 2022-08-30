Trucks are multi-purpose vehicles for transportation of different types of cargo
Different cargo is often transported in a body or on a platform of special vehicles called trucks. This popular type of vehicles is intended for transportation of standard, heavy, large-size, bulk and other cargo. The market offers a wide choice of trucks of different types and configurations, which can be found at https://autoline24.uk/-/trucks–c2.
Structural features of trucksThe general configuration of the truck includes the chassis, body and engine. The chassis is the supporting mechanism designed to move the vehicle. The body is an element of a truck designed to accommodate cargo, driver, and passengers. The body can be of multi or special purpose and includes the cab and loading platform, as well as fenders, outer panel andbonnet. The engine generates mechanical power required to make the truck move. In terms of design, the cargo trucks are classified by several criteria. By type of body, the trucks are grouped into 2 types:
- Sided flat trucks. The design provides for an open body part. For example: dump trucks, chassis, platforms, container trucks. The vehicles are intended for transportation of cargo with no special requirements.
- Box trucks. They are distinguished by a fully enclosed body, so that the various cargo can be transported, including goods with increased requirements and special conditions, as opposed to sided-type bodies. Examples of vehicles: motor vans, refrigerator trucks, curtainsider trucks, tilt-covered, isothermal trucks.
- Number of axles (2, 3, multi-axle vehicles). This parameter defines the vehicle load capacity (large, medium, small).
- Axle configuration (options: 4х2, 4х4, 6х4, 6х6)
- Fuel type (diesel, gas, petrol).
Advantages and disadvantages of trucksTransportation of goods by cargo vehicle is cost-effective and easy to logistic processing. The trucks compete favorably with rail and water transport. Given the lack of adherence to a fixed route, the mode of transportation is very flexible and can be used in combined schemes. And the high mobility of trucks makes the vehicles versatile and adapted to almost any needs of the cargo transported. Disadvantages of trucks include limited highway traffic capacity, harmful emissions, and relatively high maintenance costs. To avoid a wrong choice when buying a used or new truck, along with the type of cargo and the route distance, one should consider:
- cargo characteristics (volume, weight, dimensions);
- type of engine;
- conditions of transportation;
- dependence on weather conditions;
- quality of roads and terrain features;
- make and brand of truck.