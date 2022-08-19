Sunak more popular than Truss in Scotland

Tory battle

Rishi Sunak: edging support in Scotland

Rishi Sunak has emerged as slightly more popular among Scots than his rival Liz Truss in the battle for the Conservative party leadership, according to a survey published today.

The preference for the former Chancellor contrasts with the large lead that Ms Truss has built among Tory party supporters across the UK. She has also played up her Scottish roots.

Ipsos conducted research between 12-15 August and found:

One in five Scots (19%) have a favourable opinion of Rishi Sunak, while 15% have a favourable opinion of Liz Truss and 14% a favourable opinion of Boris Johnson.

Three in five have an unfavourable opinion of each of the two candidates to be Prime Minister, with 60% unfavourable towards Liz Truss, 59% unfavourable towards Rishi Sunak and 74% unfavourable to Boris Johnson.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos in Scotland, commented: “These results show the scale of the challenge the new Prime Minister will face to reverse the Conservatives’ political fortunes in Scotland.

“Irrespective of whether Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, though, the new Prime Minister looks set to be a little better positioned to turn things around than Boris Johnson was.”

Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, suggested that there was only a 5% chance of victory for Mr Sunak and he would be “extraordinarily surprised” if Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, does not take office.

A YouGov poll with Sky News gave Ms Truss a 32-point lead over Mr Sunak, matching a separate poll of Tory members by the Conservative Home website on Wednesday.

Allies of Mr Sunak have questioned the accuracy of the polls and said that they do not reflect their experiences on the campaign trail.

Bookmakers also make Ms Truss an odds-on favourite to win the contest.BoyleSports said she was priced at 1/25 while Mr Sunak had eased to 8/1.