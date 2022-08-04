Summer strikes to hit waste services and rail

Pay dispute

Sharon Graham: pay offers are derisory

Another wave of strikes is being planned, bringing more chaos to local authority services and the rail network.

Waste collections in Edinburgh will be affected after council workers in the Unite and GMB unions backed a walk-out over a pay claim. Unison members are also supporting action.

Further strikes may follow in Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow as part of a “coordinated campaign” to persuade the Scottish government and local government body Cosla to make an improved offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members can’t tolerate derisory pay offers any longer from COSLA or the Scottish Government, who ultimately control the purse strings.”

The Edinburgh action, from 18 August until 30 August, was announced just a day after the city council promised to keep the streets clean during the Festival which begins on Friday.

Meanwhile, members of the rail workers’ unions – RMT, TSSA and Unite – will take industrial action on the same days later this month.

Unite announced that its members employed by Network Rail as electric control room operatives will join other rail unions in taking action on 18 and 20 August.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) announced that thousands of its members at NR will strike on the same dates.

The TSSA said it served notice after asking NR asked for “clear assurances and clarity” on job security and working practices.

No such assurances were forthcoming and 14 days notice, required by law, has now been given, said the union.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Our union has a strong mandate for strike action at Network Rail in these grades and walkouts will have a huge impact.