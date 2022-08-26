Sturgeon seeks closer ties to Nordic region

Office in Denmark

Hans Christian Andersen statue in Copenhagen (pic: Nick Karvounis)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will today open a Scottish Government office in Copenhagen which aims to unlock new trading opportunities across Scandinavia.

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden combined are in the top five of inward investment sources for Scotland, and three of the top 20 destinations for exports, with £2.6 billion of goods and services exported to these countries by Scottish businesses in 2019.

The First Minister will undertake a range of trade, investment and policy engagements while in Denmark and discuss the two countries’ shared ambitions and opportunities.

This will include a roundtable with business and energy leaders at State of Green to discuss how Scotland and the Nordic regions can work together to accelerate decarbonisation and share expertise, and meeting with Foreign Minister of Denmark Jeppe Kofod.

Ahead of the visit, the First Minister said: “We have much in common with similar population sizes, dynamic cities, and large rural communities.

“We are nations of innovators that share the same ambition to accelerate decarbonisation, and we continue to work closely to exchange expertise on renewable energy technologies and sustainable economic development.

“This office will support that ambition and build on the strong ties that already exist between us by promoting investment, trade and economic opportunities to benefit people and businesses across our countries.

The Nordic office is located with Scottish Development International within the British Embassy in Copenhagen.

Work to attract investment by the Scottish Government offices both at home and overseas has helped increase foreign direct investment into Scotland by 14% in 2021, compared to 5.4% across Europe, and just 1.4% across the UK as a whole, according to EY’s 2022 Attractiveness Survey.

The Nordic Office is the ninth in a network of international offices which have worked to promote Scottish interests.