Stocks slide as Powell talks tough on inflation

Market report

The FTSE 100 opened higher despite the hike in the energy price cap, but fell back to close 52.43 points lower at 7,427.31 after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, pictured, reiterated his hawkish stance on monetary policy.

In a short address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, he pledged to use all tools available to combat decades-high inflation.

He began by began by saying his remarks would be “shorter, my focus narrower, and my message more direct.” He reflected on what past inflation battles have taught the Fed, stating that expectations remain critical and that the Fed must “keep at it until the job is done.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.65%, while the Nasdaq plunged over 2.54%.

In London, Micro Focus almost doubled in value after the software provider agreed to be taken over by Ontario-based OpenText.

Micro Focus’ shareholders will receive 532p per share, valuing the Berkshire-based company, including its debt, at around £5.1 billion.

The price represents roughly a 99% premium to the Micro Focus closing share price of 267.8p pence on Thursday.

Micro Focus said its directors intend to recommend unanimously that shareholders vote in favour of the takeover at a court meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at a general meeting. The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.

Micro Focus is one of last remaining London-listed technology groups based in the UK.

OpenText’s move comes just a day after Schneider Electric, of France, said it was considering making a full bid for Aveva, which produces software for huge engineering projects. The French group already has a 59 per cent stake.

InterContinental Hotels ended the session 4.4% lower after JPMorgan downgraded the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn owner to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’.