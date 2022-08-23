Startups sign on for Michelin accelerator

MSIP support

Michelin parc innovation hub

Twelve innovative young companies will take part in Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc’s (MSIP) latest accelerator programme.

Part-funded by Scottish Enterprise and delivered by Skillfluence, the MSIP Accelerator has been specifically designed to help ambitious young companies who are developing new solutions in sustainable mobility and decarbonisation achieve a step-change in their business.

This is the third cohort of the MSIP Accelerator run at the parc, a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise.

The successful applicants are developing a range of products and services, including electric vehicle and charging technologies, hydro and wind power solutions, energy efficiency and urban mining.

Cohort 3 will primarily be delivered virtually, commencing on 30 August and running for 16 weeks. The programme will provide participants with access to the skills, knowledge, networks and advice to enhance their overall solutions. A number of participants will become the first users of MSIP’s soon to launch Innovation Labs facility.

The MSIP Accelerator is one of many initiatives MSIP is undertaking as part of its Innovation Programme, designed to underpin Scotland’s response to the global climate emergency.

The companies selected are:

4SB – solution for city living electric car owners with limited access to roadside and overnight charging: an attachable, swappable ‘top-up’ battery.

Carruthers Renewables – low head hydropower to decarbonise the Global North and electrify the Global South.

dpSun Ltd – sustainable electrification.

HANA (Electric Motion) – developing innovative solutions for ultra-rapid EV charging in rural and semi-rural locations.

Kinetic Hydro Ltd – river turbines that are reliable and easy to use for off-grid communities.

Láidir Circular Mobility – Láidir Circular Mobility is focussing on enabling a circular bioeconomy energy and materials future for global offroad vehicle, van and medium to heavy truck markets.

Myriad Wind Energy Systems – myriad Wind Energy Systems – designing the next generation of high-performance wind turbines.

Neocycl UK – we are a green metals technology company producing refined non-ferrous metals from scrap with zero carbon emissions.

Shakey Robotics Innovators – a company formed to create, develop and spin out bespoke technology solutions which accelerate the maritime sectors drive towards Net Zero by 2040

ThermaFY Eco Solutions – ThermaFY offers the first holistic approach to delivering a journey to net zero for individual homes.

Tronius – EV technologies and Renewable Energy Management Solutions

Vahanomy – Vahanomy provides B2B AI-driven solutions to accelerate the rollout of the EV charging infrastructure through a location data analysis tool and marketplace for the EV charging infrastructure ecosystem.

Sarah Petrie, Innovation Director at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, said: “We want to work with companies that are exploring new ideas, products and technologies that will progress the transition to net zero. To have 12 new companies to work with that are each doing just that, as part of the MSIP Accelerator programme, is incredibly exciting.

“Previous participating companies have gone on to achieve great things and we hope the same will be true with Cohort 3 as well.”

Alison Gray, Founder and Director of Skillfluence, said: “This is an exceptional group of entrepreneurs who are building businesses with a real potential to make a major positive impact on the world.”