Sleep Peaceful And Hygenic With The Best Blanket

The hot season is approaching, and we know that it can be suffering at bedtime, so we recommend you accompany your rest with a blanket.

And it is that while in the winter, you can keep warm with an organic weighted blanket and under a fluffy duvet, in the spring, there are only a few options not to feel the bed pressed against your back or that discomfort generated by high temperatures at bedtime.

Why use a blanket?

Some people cannot sleep if they are uncovered. This is something that, for some, is a rare habit, but surely many people do it. We will tell you why if you are one of them.

The scientific explanation is why you can only fall asleep if you are covered with lightweight bamboo sheets in summer or a wool blanket in winter. it is because your body temperature drops before and when you go to sleep, so you need to be covered to stop the chills.

The function of the blanket, sheet, or blanket is to level your natural heat and avoid drastic temperature variations.

Other reasons why people wear this type of clothing:

out of habit

makes you feel safe

Reduces stress and anxiety

What should you pay attention to when choosing a blanket?

The most important thing is the material from which they are made and their quality. Synthetic fibers and natural fibers can both be used.

synthetic blankets

They have good resistance to washing (depending on the quality of the fiber used), they do not allow perspiration to come out, and they are cheap. They are typically made from plastics, such as polyester, acrylic, fleece, and reclaimed/recycled fibers.

Natural fiber blankets

They have good resistance to washing; they are naturally breathable. They are ecological because they come from renewable sources and degrade after a few months; they are not as cheap as synthetic ones. They are made with fibers that come from nature, such as cotton, linen, alpaca, and wool.

Types of blankets

Honeycomb blanket

A 100% cotton blanket, perfect for adding texture to your bed. Thanks to its waffle fabric, it gives it a more robust appearance. Ideal to use all year round.

Being made of cotton, of natural origin, It is perfect for providing you with a night of rest that you deserve, thanks to its property of being able to perspire. It is extremely soft, which makes it fresh and clean.

Wool waffle blanket

The ideal type of accompanying your favorite room, living room, or armchair. Due to its softened and thermal-insulating wool, it is the perfect companion for your restful nap or your reading moments.

Being heavier organic weighted blanket gives the feeling that they conserve heat better and provide a good temperature. They are highly durable and have stood up well over the years.

Loft blanket

A blanket in neutral colors that seeks to celebrate nature and craftsmanship at the same time. It will allow you to create a warm and natural environment in your rest sanctuary.

A blanket will be the perfect complement either for an afternoon nap or to sleep cooler at night. Find the blanket that will help you create the perfect look for your bed and help you get the rest you deserve.