Media moves

Sky change | ex-Sun editor's new role | Pringle's last note

August 15, 2022
BBC News correspondent Connor Gillies is become Sky News Scotland correspondent in the autumn, taking over from James Matthews who leaves after 27 years to become Washington correspondent.

Alan Muir, former editor of the Scottish Sun, which he joined as a casual reporter in 1987, has been appointed a temporary journalism lecturer at Glasgow Clyde College.

Former SNP comms director Kevin Pringle, currently a partner at the public affairs company Charlotte Street Partners, has written his final column for The Sunday Times Scotland. He has no plans to write for other outlets.

