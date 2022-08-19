Shepherd and Wedderburn boosts rural team

Law

Petra Grunenberg and Ellen Eunson

Shepherd and Wedderburn is bolstering its rural team with the addition of six lawyers, including agricultural law specialists Petra Grunenberg and Ellen Eunson.

Ms Grunenberg, who is ranked as a Leading Individual by Legal 500 and previously led the rural team at Blackadders, becomes a partner, while Ms Eunson has been appointed a director, both based in the Aberdeen office.

Their arrival will bring the firm’s total number of agricultural law specialists accredited by the Law Society of Scotland to five.

They will be joined in the coming weeks by four lawyers specialising in rural and agricultural law, comprising two senior associates, an associate and a solicitor.

Andrew Blain, managing partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “Our rural team in the north-east of Scotland is already top-ranked by both the UK’s independent legal directories.”

Last year, the firm relocated to an office in Aberdeen with capacity to double headcount, as it anticipates further growth in the region.