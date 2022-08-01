Shaw takes chair at Gillespie Macandrew

Law

Scottish law firm, Gillespie Macandrew, has appointed former RBS/NatWest Group general counsel, Michael Shaw, as chairman.

Mr Shaw (pictured) brings a wealth of legal, commercial and business expertise to the firm and replaces Fiona Morton, who retired from the role in early July after five years with the firm.

Mr Shaw spent more than 20 years in private practice at Herbert Smith Freehills and Clifford Chance, before becoming deputy group general counsel at Barclays in 2009, and then RBS/NatWest Group general counsel in 2016, prior to retiring earlier this year.

Gillespie Macandrew chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell said: “Michael’s appointment reflects the continued ambitions we have for our business.

“He has a remarkable track record and brings further depth and commercial expertise to our board. We are also grateful to our outgoing chair, Fiona Morton for her significant contribution and leadership over the past five years and who has nurtured our culture of transparency, professionalism and inclusion.”