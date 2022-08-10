Portuguese bakery
Scotland’s first pastelaria opens in Glasgow
Glasgow’s west end has become home to what is claimed to be Scotland’s first specialist pastelaria – a Portuguese pastel de nata bakery.
Emma Airley and Sebastian Bacewicz will launch Pastéis Lisboa on Byres Road, making up to 1,200 tarts a day. Customers will be able to watch the traditional process in the shop’s glassed-in bakery.
The couple launched the business with a £40,000 loan from Transmit Start-Ups through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.
Ms Airey said: “What we’re launching is a unique concept to Scotland – in fact, there is nothing like it beyond London.
“We specifically went to the people who made the best Pastéis de Nata in Lisbon and learned the art of making these delicious treats during frequent trips there over the last four years.”
In keeping with modern food trends the couple have developed a vegan version of the famous custard tarts in conjunction with a fifth generation Portuguese patisserie chef.
Pastéis Lisboa is the couple’s latest business venture. In 2015, they launched Ciora Scotland, an e-commerce supplier of handmade sheepskin and wool products, ranging from slippers and sock, to rugs, bedding and other homewares.
Once the Glasgow bakery is up and running, the couple have plans to open in Edinburgh next year. They also intend to offer catering services for offices and private events, and wholesale supply.
Ms Airey, whose family have been in the hospitality industry since the 1950s, added: “With Ciora well established, we’re hugely excited to be realising a long-held dream of opening our own unique food business.”
Pastéis Lisboa is one of more than 800 businesses in Glasgow to have received over £7 million in funding from the Start Up Loans programme since the scheme launched in 2012.