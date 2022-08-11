Scotland bottom of EV charging points table

Slow transition

Michael Matheson’s EV charging point plans are under pressure

Scotland had the slowest growth in electric vehicle charging points of any part of Britain over the past 12 months, according to new data.

Although Scotland currently has more EV chargers per 100,000 population (54.7), than England (48.6) and Wales (37.6), the charger network north of the border only increased by 16.5% between July 2021 and last month.

That puts Scotland bottom of 11 regions and nations while London saw 40% growth and Yorkshire & Humber was just behind with 39.6%.

The data is an embarrassing blow to the country that hosted the COP26 climate change summit. The Scottish government – in which the Green Party has two ministers – has made EV charging a key plank of its clean energy transition agenda.

Some English local authorities have blazed a trail over the past 12 months. Seven have more than trebled the size of their charger networks since July 2021. East Hertfordshire leads the way, increasing public charger numbers by 318%. Dover has expanded its network by 236%.