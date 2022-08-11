Savills sees slower activity as debt costs rise

Fall in profit

Mark Ridley: short term risk

Real estate adviser Savills is expecting a short term reduction in activity as markets adjust to the rising cost of debt.

After announcing a fall in profits for the half year to the end of June, group chief executive Mark Ridley, said: “Despite staff cost inflation and the anticipated increase in discretionary costs, we have performed well so far this year, in line with the board’s expectations.

“With our strong balance sheet, we are continuing to undertake a variety of business development activities across the group to enhance our service to clients worldwide. .

“At this stage it is too early to predict with any accuracy the potential impact of the political and economic environment on real estate transaction volumes globally, although clearly the risk is towards a short term reduction in activity as markets adjust to, inter alia, rising debt cost.

“Notwithstanding this risk, given our performance to date and having previously taken a cautious view of likely transactional performance in 2022, at this stage the board’s expectations for the year as a whole remain unchanged.”

Pre-tax profit fell to £50.4 million in the first half from £63.3m in the corresponding period last year on an 11% rise in group revenue to £1.037bn (H1 2021: £932.6m).

Group underlying profit before tax also fell, to £59.2m (H1 2021: £66.1m).

The company declared an increase in the interim dividend to 6.6p (H1 2021: 6p).

Shares fell 1.78% to 1,104.00p in early trade.