Sainsbury’s facing hit from DHL strike

Delivery dispute

DHL’s pay offer has been rejected

Sainsbury’s stores throughout Scotland and Northern Ireland are threatened with supply issues after distribution workers at DHL voted to strike over pay.

Members of the Unite union voted to walk-out after rejecting DHL’s final pay offer which union says represents a real terms cut in wages.

It says DHL is offering lower wages to workers in Scotland compared to other parts of the UK.

Unite represents more than 300 DHL warehouse workers who are based at the distribution centre in Langlands Park East Kilbride. The distribution centre supplies Sainsbury’s stores throughout Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our DHL Sainsbury’s members deserve a fair pay rise and to be treated equally with their fellow workers based throughout the UK.”

Negotiations have taken place under the auspices of the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) but Unite has now served notice of a week-long strike action from 6am on 13 August until 20 August.

Unite regional officer Willie Thomson said: “Strike action is always a last resort but our members have no option but to take a stand. The company will soon know the value of its workforce when there will be empty shelves in Sainsbury’s stores throughout Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

