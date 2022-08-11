Russell swaps LGIM for role at Drum Property

Property

Adam Russell: experience

Drum Property Group has appointed Adam Russell, former senior residential transactions manager at Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), as investment director as the developer eyes continued UK regional growth.

Mr Russell (pictured) brings a wealth of experience of the residential market to Drum, having been at the forefront of the rise of build-to-rent across the UK. He was responsible for the sourcing and acquisition of land and development funding opportunities for LGIM’s £5 billion UK build-to-rent portfolio.

Graeme Bone, group managing director at Drum, said: “Adam is well known to the Drum team having completed some significant deals together in recent years.

“We are excited about the potential his appointment in this new role will bring to the business. He has a strong track record having transacted on over £2 billion of residential development and will bring further depth and market expertise to our management team as we continue to expand our development portfolio across the UK.”

Mr Russell said: “Drum is an ambitious and dynamic developer with a proven track record of delivering significant projects for institutional investors. I look forward to working closely with Graeme and the rest of the team at what is an exciting period of opportunity and growth for the firm.”