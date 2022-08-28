Ross on the brink after “embarrassing” loss to Celtic

Tannadice turmoil

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Record win for Celtic

Dundee United 0 Celtic 9

Tannadice Park

Jack Ross’ future as Dundee United head coach is hanging in the balance after Celtic’s record-breaking demolition of the Tangerines.

Ross was appointed barely two months ago on a two-year deal but is under severe pressure following the 9-0 humiliation at Tannadice, the heaviest home defeat in the club’s history.

The win was Celtic’s biggest competitive victory away from home and the biggest away win in the history of the Scottish Premiership.

United have now conceded a remarkable 23 goals in just four matches (7 v AZ Alkmaar, 4 v Hearts, 3 v St Mirren and 9 v Celtic) and are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from the opening five matches.

“It was humiliating and embarrassing for me, personally and professionally, because of the pride you have in doing your job properly,” said the United boss.

“The players should feel the same way. We should never be beaten by that scoreline at any level and, for the fanbase of the football club, I know they’ll feel that way and the responsibility for that falls on my shoulders.

“We owe the supporters an apology because of the scoreline and the manner of the goals we conceded.”

The win was a stark reminder of the gulf in class between the two clubs, a chasm which is only set to widen courtesy of the Champions League riches of around £40m which await Celtic – and Rangers – in the group stages this season.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who saw Kyogo and Abada net hat-tricks in the historic victory, admitted he felt for his opposite number as the goals flew in.

He said: “I don’t think sympathy is the right word as we all know it’s a ruthless business.

“I don’t think Jack Ross needs my sympathy. I absolutely have a respect and understanding about the position he’s in. I’ve always said with every manager it’s very hard to know what they are dealing with or how they are going about things.

“No manager goes out there to try and not be successful. Of course, there is a part of you that on the sidelines does feel for what the other guy is going through as we are all in the same kind of game.”

The victory maintained Celtic’s winning start to the league campaign, the Parkhead side two points ahead of Rangers after five games ahead of this Saturday’s first Old Firm derby of the season at Parkhead.

The Celts’ 9-0 romp came just 24 hours after Liverpool enjoyed a similar scoreline in the English Premier League after running riot against Bournemouth at Anfield.