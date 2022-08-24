Record young recruits at Morgan Stanley

Hiring plan

By a Daily Business reporter

Supporting young talent: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, the global financial services firm, has launched its biggest ever recruitment programme for university graduates, graduate apprentices and university summer Interns in Glasgow.

Over the next few months, the bank will recruit 75 graduates from across Scotland in a variety of finance and technology roles. It will provide 25 graduate apprenticeship places to school leavers while 104 summer Internships will be available primarily for those in their penultimate year before graduation.

Vida Rudkin, head of Morgan Stanley Glasgow, said: “Throughout the past two and a half years of the pandemic, Morgan Stanley has remained committed to providing opportunities for young people.

“The firm has been an Investor in Young People at Gold level since 2015 and an early signatory for the Scottish Government’s Young Persons Pledge, so it is especially pleasing that this year we are recruiting the highest ever number of graduates, Graduate Apprentices and Interns to the Glasgow office.

“Our new joiners are supported by our early careers training programmes and our Young Professionals Network.”