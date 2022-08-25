Record journalists pause strike as talks resume

Pay dispute

Daily Record journalists were due to walk out

Journalists at the Daily Record, Daily Express and a number of local titles, have called off a strike planned for Friday after management agreed to more talks over a pay dispute.

Staff at the Anderston Quay offices of Reach were due to walk out on 26 August but the National Union of Journalists withdrew the plan. However, it said a second strike planned for Wednesday, 31 August will go ahead, pending the outcome of the negotiations.

The talks will be overseen by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).

The decision to cancel the strike follows a similar move by NUJ members at National World Scotsman Publications – which include The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News.

Reach’s titles include the Daily Mirror, Daily Star, Paisley Daily Express, Stirling Observer, Perthshire Advertiser, and a number of websites.

The company has offered a pay rise of 3%, with a minimum of £750, which the union has described as “unacceptable”.

NUJ General secretary Michelle Stanistreet said she welcomed the invitation to talks and “both sides will enter into the process of negotiations in good faith and with a sense of urgency. The NUJ is committed to achieving a fair outcome.”

A spokesman for London-based Reach said the company was pleased the NUJ had accepted its offer to meet with Acas for further talks, which it hoped would be held “at the earliest opportunity”.

He said: “This is a positive and significant step in finding a way forward for everyone.”