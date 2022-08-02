Update:

Champions League draw

Rangers could face Monaco or PSV in play-off round

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | August 2, 2022
Rangers will face either Monaco or PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round if they get past Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Ibrox outfit has been handed a difficult task if they are to unlock the riches of the Champions’ League group stages.

Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 behind champions PSG and Marseille, while PSV finished their Eredivisie campaign as runners-up to Ajax, missing out on the title by just two points.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are in action in Leuven in the first leg this evening, with the return at Ibrox in seven days’ time.

Should Rangers progress to the play-off tie, they will be at home for the first leg on 16 or 17 August. The second leg will go ahead on 23 or 24 August.

If they don’t make it through the third qualifying round or play, they will drop into the Europa League group stage.

Hearts, meanwhile, will take on either Linfield of Northern Ireland or Swiss outfit FC Zurich in their Europa League play-off meeting.

Dundee United or AZ Alkmaar will be drawn in the Conference League play-off later this afternoon.

More to follow…

