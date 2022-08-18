Quin joins growing sales team at Assetz Capital

Finance

Specialist marketplace lender Assetz Capital has further expanded its team with the appointment of relationship director Simon Quin in Scotland.

Mr Quin (pictured) joins from Lloyds where he has spent the last decade in a variety of roles from head of regional sales, area director and head of SME trade.

He brings with him a wealth of SME lending and sales experience to the role. He will predominantly be covering the Glasgow area, but will also be available to businesses in the rest of Scotland and also the North of England.

Mr Quin said: “I’m really excited to be joining Assetz Capital at this time of growth.”

Andrew Fraser, regional director for UK North said: “Simon bolsters the team with added strength and knowledge, having covered multiple regional locations and property related sectors.

“His recruitment will be a major part of Assetz Capital building our lending volume growth through support of regional housebuilders and property investors.”