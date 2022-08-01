Quilter up on NatWest talk | HSBC rises

Market report

5pm: Quilter shares rise on NatWest bid talk

Wealth management firm Quilter surged during the session on the back of talk that NatWest may launch a bid likely to be in excess of £1.4 billion. Quilter’s shares closed 15.3p (14%) higher at 120.3p.

HSBC shook off nervousness in the Asian markets to close the day 31.5p (6.1%) higher at 545.2p after the banking giant resisted calls by its largest shareholder for a break up.

JD Sports moved slightly higher despite agreeing to a cut-price sale of its Footasylum business.

Shares rose 1.2p to 130.75p at the close after it told shareholders it will sell Footasylum to Aurelius Group for £37.5 million.

Pearson ended the standout performer, up 12%, after the education materials publishing company lifted its dividend as profit for the first half of 2022 surged.

The FTSE 100 traded higher for most of the session before dipping 120 points at the close to end the day at 7,413.42.

Brent oil was quoted at $100.70 a barrel at the equities close, down sharply from $105.24 at the close on Friday.