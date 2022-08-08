Private sector feels cost of living squeeze

RBS survey

Businesses are feeling the pinch

Scotland’s private sector output is expanding at its weakest pace in 17 months as the post-pandemic surge has been hit by rising costs and weaker consumer demand.

The Royal Bank of Scotland’s purchasing managers’ index measured 50.2 during July – just above the 50 mark that signals expansion and is down sharply from the 54.5 registered in June.

Responses from more than 500 Scottish businesses found levels of new business contracted last month, for the first time since March 2021.

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the bank’s Scotland board, said: “The Scottish private sector lost growth momentum for the third month running during July. Activity levels were broadly unchanged as the post-pandemic rebound continued to fade and firms faced intense cost pressures and greater economic uncertainty.

“Manufacturing firms in the region noted sharp declines in production and new orders, while service providers reported only mild expansions in activity and sales.”

The index also indicated that Scotland’s main export markets are seeing a slowdown. The headline export reading, of 51, was the weakest in 25 months.