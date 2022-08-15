Phoenix unveils record cash and £1bn war chest

Record results

Phoenix owns the Standard Life brand

Long term savings group Phoenix is forecasting cash generation to hit the top end of forecasts and says it has a £1 billion acquisition war chest.

The FTSE 100 company, which owns the Standard Life brand, said it delivered on all its key objectives in the first half, generating a record £950 million of cash, up £78m on the same time last year.

It said it is confident of delivering at the top end of the £1.3bn-£1.4bn target range for the full year.

The growth in cash generation was underpinned by record new client business of £430million, with the most significant contribution originating from its retirement solutions business, which benefited from six bulk purchase annuity (BPA) contracts.

The group generated a slightly reduced operating profit of £507m (HY 2021: £527m) because of a drop in earnings within its heritage arm and higher investment in its open business.

Its balance sheet was strengthened by repaying £450million of debt, boosting its solvency ratio.

Chief executive Andy Briggs said: “Phoenix has performed very strongly in the first half of the year despite the challenging macro environment.