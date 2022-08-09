Update:

Overwhelming demand

Payments firm ePOS Hybrid hits funding target

| August 9, 2022
Bhas Kalangi
Bhas Kalangi: planning aggressive hyper-growth

Payments and ordering platform ePOS Hybrid has closed its second seed funding round by raising almost £750,000.

The firm, which has its HQ in Edinburgh, was founded by serial entrepreneur Bhas Kalangi who said: “The demand from investors for our second seed round has been overwhelming.

“We’ve attracted a lot of institutional investors who are looking to engage in negotiations despite the round being closed. The money raised will help us pave the way for a period of aggressive hyper-growth across our customer base, our revenues and also across our product innovation.”

A total of 329 backers joined the latest round bringing in £634,652 through the Crowdcube platform – much of it from repeat supporters and existing network – and a further £100,000 from an angel investor.

Andrew Gibbon, the firm’s head of growth, said “ePOS Hybrid was able to innovate and thrive throughout the pandemic, despite the hospitality industry grinding to a halt. 

“We were able to achieve a very strong product market fit, and deliver the right solutions to our customers at a time where they needed them the most.       

The firm spent the first half of 2022 trialling its services in India, with plans for a launch in the sub-continent’s huge and largely untapped market, where there are fewer competitors.

Mr Kalangi added: “We are more than justifying the buzz. In two years we’ve gone from being in 221 locations to almost 1000. We’ve also seen the value of transactions we process increase 20-fold in the UK, from £4.7m to almost £100m. More than 10 million consumers have used our tech to buy a drink or meal.

“With an ever-growing team and the next wave of innovation we have under development, we are perfectly positioned to grow globally, taking a bigger share of a worldwide hospitality and food service market that is worth £4.2 trillion. This investment will power that next chapter.”

