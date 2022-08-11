One Four Nine adds Aberdeen adviser to portfolio

Scottish deal

An independent fund management and financial advice firm has announced its second acquisition in Scotland in quick succession.

London-headquartered One Four Nine Group has added Aberdeen-based Russell Gibson Financial Management to its recent purchase of APC Financial Solutions & Consultancy Services in Glasgow.

The latest deal increases its assets under management to more than £800 million, across 2,500 clients and taking staff numbers close to 70.

The Aberdeen purchase is the firm’s fifth acquisition, it said.

Russell Gibson Financial Management was set up in 2007, although the founder’s experience in providing financial advice extends back to 1994.

Gabrielle Beaumont, One Four Nine managing director, said: “Scotland is a key area of expansion for us, having spent considerable time since launch seeking high quality businesses in the region whose values and commitment to excellent customer service match our own.”

Alan Ball, founder of Russell Gibson Financial Management, said: “One Four Nine Group embodied all the qualities we value – strong leadership, specialist expertise in tax efficient alternative investments, a collegiate culture, and impressive infrastructure for future development.”

Last October, One Four Nine acquired Charter Financial Planning and Rice Whatmough Crozier, two financial advisory firms with seven advisers and £300m in assets under management.

In January it bought Total Wealth Planning, adding 12 employees and £240m in AUM to the group.