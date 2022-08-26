Ofgem urges new PM to act after price cap soars

80% increase

Gas bills will rocket

Energy regulator Jonathan Brearley, has urged the incoming Prime Minister and new cabinet to provide an “additional and urgent response” to continued surging energy prices.

His call came as Ofgem raised the energy price cap by 80% from £1,971 to £3,549 per year for dual fuel for an average household from 1 October.

Mr Brearley has warned of the hardship energy prices will cause this winter.

“We know the massive impact this price cap increase will have on households across Britain and the difficult decisions consumers will now have to make,” he said.

“I talk to customers regularly and I know that today’s news will be very worrying for many.

“The price of energy has reached record levels driven by an aggressive economic act by the Russian state.

“They have slowly and deliberately turned off the gas supplies to Europe causing harm to our households, businesses and wider economy.

“Ofgem has no choice but to reflect these cost increases in the price cap.

“The Government support package is delivering help right now, but it’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming Prime Minister that will require urgent action. The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us. With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this.”

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said she will take action but it is unclear what fresh support she will offer to energy users to ease costs.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners.

“While Putin is driving up energy prices in revenge for our support of Ukraine’s brave struggle for freedom, I am working flat out to develop options for further support. This will mean the incoming Prime Minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible.”

The new price cap level is based on a transparent methodology and calculations by Ofgem. The data is published here.

The increase reflects the continued rise in global wholesale gas prices, which began to surge as the world unlocked from the Covid pandemic and have been driven still higher to record levels by Russia slowly switching off gas supplies to Europe.

The price cap, as set out in law, puts a maximum per unit price on energy that reflects what it costs to buy energy on the wholesale market and supply it to our homes. It also sets a strict and modest profit rate that suppliers can make from domestic energy sales. However, unlike energy producers and extractors, most domestic suppliers are currently not making a profit.