Offices replace hotel plan for Dundee waterfront

Offices and homes proposed opposite V&A

Plans have been submitted for an office block facing the V&A on Dundee Waterfront.

The site had been earmarked for a hotel development, but is now being proposed for 7,000 sq metres of Grade A offices and car parking spaces. There is aa recessed fifth floor opening up views across the River Tay.

The plans have been drafted by Glasgow architecture practice Cooper Cromar on behalf of Robertson Construction.

In its submission, Cooper Cromar says; “The proposed buildings should provide bold landmark designs that will create a strong identity for the Waterfront and address the approaching vistas, which in turn will aid way-finding within this new area of the city centre.”

The project team also includes project manager Ryden, MEP and fire engineer Atelier Ten and structural & civil engineers Goodson Associates.

LAR secures Glasgow plan

Lar Housing Trust says its latest regeneration project in Glasgow as the start of a major push to bring derelict and disused buildings in the city back to life.

The housing charity has been granted planning permission to convert a former office block in Ruchill into 39 flats and duplexes and has now concluded the purchase for an undisclosed fee.

The property at Ruchill Quadrangle was built in 1874 and strip out work at the derelict building is set to start in the next few days.