New Cabinet ‘taking shape’ as Truss seeks unity

Tory leadership

Liz Truss: likely winner

A new Cabinet is already beginning to take shape ahead of Liz Truss’s likely victory in the Tory party leadership.

Among those tipped for key roles are the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, Attorney General Suella Braverman to replace Priti Patel as Home Secretary, and former Brexit minister Lord Frost to be handed a key job in the Cabinet Office.

Thérèse Coffey is being mentioned as chief whip, while former party leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith and Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg are in line for senior roles.

Those expected to leave include Justice Secretary and deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab who has been critical of Ms Truss’s economic plans.

Environment Secretary George Eustice is also tipped for the sack, while top jobs are likely to be found for Ms Truss’s failed leadership contenders Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat.

Ms Truss has built up what some regard as an unassailable lead over former Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has said he will move to the back benches rather than accept a job in her government.

With 10 days of campaigning to go, some speak of Mr Sunak throwing in the towel, but his supporters insist he will fight on.

Ms Truss will face not just an energy crisis and an economy heading for recession, but a huge challenge in reuniting a party that has been torn apart by the campaign. Sources say this may encourage Ms Truss to put some of her opponents’ supporters in the Cabinet, as well as allies of Boris Johnson.

This may leave the door open to Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, and Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary.

… more follows