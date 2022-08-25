Morton Fraser staff get bonus hike, new hub opens

Law

Chris Harte: responding to new work demands

Law firm Morton Fraser has awarded all staff a 50% increase in their annual bonus and invested a seven figure sum in a new hub in central Glasgow as part of a post-Covid modernisation programme.

The firm has responded to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic by posting record results and paying its highest ever staff bonus pool.

It reported a 40% rise in net profit on the back of a 16% rise in revenue to a record £23.9m for the year to April 2022. This has allowed it to deliver a staff bonus pool in excess of £600,000, a 50% jump on the previous year and 30% higher than 2019/20. Morton Fraser pays bonuses to all staff, not just fee-earners.

Key to growth in the last twelve months has been a substantial increase in transactional services. Both its corporate and real estate teams saw growth of over 30%. Morton Fraser’s renowned private client practice has also now grown by 50% since 2018.

Staff are offered hybrid working arrangements while the new hub offers collaborative co-working spaces, standing desks and informal booths.

Chris Harte, chief executive, said: “The pandemic reset everybody’s view of work-life balance. We have responded to that by investing heavily in a place that aids collaboration and mental wellbeing while still providing the facilities needed for the rigours of legal work.

“People should enjoy coming to the office and we have worked hard to make it a place people want to, rather than have to, be. This is a great example of putting our people first, ensuring they have the flexibility and resources they need to flourish.”

The firm has hired two Ukrainian lawyers through the Interlaw network, offering them both employment and training in Scotland.

Mr Harte said: “We take our social responsibilities very seriously and felt it was important to respond to the call for help when it came. I know many Scottish firms have tried to support Ukrainian lawyers.

“It is heartening to see the sector come together to offer some hope to those in desperate circumstances.”