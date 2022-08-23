Morelos’ Rangers future thrown into doubt

Update:

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | August 23, 2022
Alfredo Morelos’ Rangers future has been thrown into doubt after the striker was dropped from the squad for the crunch Champions League play-off clash with PSV Eindhoven.

The Colombian still has a year left on his contract but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s decision to leave the striker at home for tomorrow’s make-or-break match leaves a huge question mark over his remaining time at Ibrox.

Rangers’ make the trip to Eindhoven with the tie delicately poised at 2-2 after the first leg in Glasgow, with a place in the lucrative group stages of Europe’s elite club competition awaiting the victors.

The 26-year-old was sent off against Hibs on Saturday for elbowing Marijan Cabraja just 13 minutes after coming on as a substitute at Easter Road, his indiscipline costing his side two points with the hosts netting a last-minute equaliser.

He has yet to start a game this season after recovering from thigh surgery and concerns over the striker’s attitude and fitness were behind Van Bronckhorst’s decision. It’s understood that senior players were consulted and supported the move to omit the club’s all-time leading scorer in European competition.

Morelos took to social media after news of his omission broke, the forward posting a cryptic message on Instagram which, translated from Spanish, said: “The best warrior is not the one who always triumphs but the one who fearlessly returns to battle.”

Morelos joined Rangers in 2017 and has been in talks about extending his stay. Those discussions have reportedly been put on hold and it remains to be seen whether there is now an appetite to re-engage with the controversial goal-scorer over a new contract.

