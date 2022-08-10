Ministers to meet energy bosses over rising bills

Prices crisis

Meeting: Nadhim Zahawi

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet the heads of energy companies to discuss soaring prices.

The meeting comes as businesses are facing possible closure and households are being forced into debt they will struggle to repay.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight said average bills are set to soar to about £3,582 in October, from £1,971, before rising to £4,200 next year.

At the end of this month the energy regulator Ofgem will raise the price cap – the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers for average energy usage in England, Scotland and Wales. However, there is no price cap on the amount companies must pay.

Ministers will hold talks with companies amid concern that they are making huge profits while customers suffer. They will be asked to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.

The energy profits levy – announced by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak – could raise up to £5 billion but does not come into effect until 26 May next year. It means profits currently being earned will not be subject to the extra tax.

Companies such as BP, Centrica and Shell are benefiting from the rise in oil and gas prices which rose partly because demand jumped as the world emerged from the Covid pandemic, but more recently because of supply constraints following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.