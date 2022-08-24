Met Tower technology hub to double in size

Further investment

The Met Tower will become a hub for new firms

Further investment in a proposed science and technology hub at the former College of Building and Printing in Glasgow will see it doubled in size.

The 14-storey Met Tower overlooking George Square was acquired by Bruntwood SciTech in May which plans to redevelop the Grade B listed building.

After nine years lying vacant it will be turned into 113,000 sq ft of co-working space for expanding tech and digital businesses.

The initial £30 million investment proposal, which included the £16.2m purchase price, has now doubled to £60m with an additional 100,000 sq ft on an adjacent site. There are also plans for a new publicly-accessible landscaped plaza between the two buildings.

A joint venture between Manchester-based Bruntwood and Legal & General is aimed at driving the UK’s growth of the science and technology sector.

Pete Crowther, property director at Bruntwood SciTech, said: “There is a real opportunity here to not only create a new tech cluster at Met Tower and in our new building, but also support local businesses and communities across the West of Scotland.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the plans for the new development in more detail and continuing to strengthen our network across Scotland.”

Bruntwood SciTech has a stated aim of creating more than 40,000 jobs during the next 10 years. Glasgow joins its network of innovation districts that includes 11 locations in Birmingham, Cambridge, Greater Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.