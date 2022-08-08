McKenna to head employment and HR at MCM

Law

McKee Campbell Morrison (MCM) has appointed Laura McKenna to head the firm’s employment law and HR division.

Ms McKenna (pictured) joins from Morton Fraser’s employment law team, where she worked with a variety of private and public sector clients across a range of sectors.

Her experience includes negotiating and resolving disputes, representing clients at employment tribunal hearings and general advisory work on contracts, exits, redundancies and business transfers.

Fraser Morrison, managing director and head of corporate at MCM, said: “I’m certain Laura’s appointment will be well received by our existing clients. I look forward to watching the division strengthen and grow in the coming months and years.”