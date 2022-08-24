Update:

Daily Business Live

London opens lower ahead of Jackson Hole

| August 24, 2022

8.30am: London lower

London stocks edged lower in early trade amid worries about inflation and a global slowdown, as investors eyed the Jackson Hole symposium.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,467.66

Global markets

In the US the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are now both on three-day losing streaks after Monday was the benchmarks’ worst session since June ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.

The Dow closed down 0.5%, the Nasdaq Composite was flat, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%.

Business activity at private US companies in early August dropped off at some of the sharpest rates seen since the beginning of the pandemic as rising interest rates and high inflation crimped consumer spending, according to data released Tuesday.

