Logan hits wall of public sector bureaucracy

Digital frustration

Mark Logan wrote a report for Finance Secretary Kate Forbes

Scotland’s chief entrepreneur Mark Logan has expressed his frustration at working with the public sector and the slow pace of change in education.

Mr Logan, whose appointment last month was greeted as a key to driving the digital agenda, has admitted there are some tough challenges to achieving his goals.

In the summer of 2020 he published a review of the technology ecosystem for the Scottish government.

“It’s still not nearly as easy to get things done as it should be,” he says in an interview with New Statesman. “There’s still not enough focus on the economy.”

A key recommendation of his report was that programming should be taught from the first year of secondary school, and given the same status as maths and physics.

He tells the magazine: “Programming computers is as important as writing in English in the age we’re going into. Estonia is a tiny country that’s producing a lot of unicorns, because they have done exactly what I’m prescribing.”