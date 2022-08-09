Logan and Stewart lined up to address EIE22

Speakers

Speaker: Ana Stewart (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s Chief Entrepreneur Mark Logan and Women in Enterprise Review chair Ana Stewart will join newly-appointed techUK President Sheila Flavell as speakers at EIE’s annual tech investor showcase later this year.

Mr Logan has worked with and advised a series of successful startups, including his tenure as Chief Operating Officer of online travel site Skyscanner. He is the author of the 2020 Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review and, in July, was appointed as the Scottish Government’s Chief Entrepreneur. He is co-authoring the Women in Enterprise Review, or Stewart Review, alongside Ms Stewart who founded and floated IT specialist i-design Group, subsequently acquired by US-based ATM group Cardtronics Inc in 2013.

She is a partner with St Andrews-based impact investment firm Eos, a non-executive director with the Scottish Football Association, and is a board member at Bella & Duke, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS).

Ms Flavell is president of techUK, the UK’s digital technology trade association. She is also the chief operating officer of London-headquartered FDM Group, the international recruitment company she co-founded in 1991. She chairs the Institute of Coding Industry Advisory Board, and is a Digital Skills Council member.

Karen Wood, director of enterprise at EIE, Bayes Centre, said: “We couldn’t have hoped for a better lineup than Sheila, Ana, and Mark for EIE this year. Individually, and collectively, they bring both policy and operating know-how of the highest degree, which will be insightful for our attendees and inspiring for our startups and ecosystem.”

The EIE Investor Readiness Programme delivered by the University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre has helped over 540 companies raise more than £1.1 billion since 2008. EIE22 takes place on 6 October.