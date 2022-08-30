Journalists strike back on as talks break down

Media dispute

Papers owned by Reach include the Record and Express

A strike by staff at newspapers and websites owned by Reach are back on after two days of negotiations over the bank holiday weekend broke down without a deal on pay.

Reach owns a number of national and regional titles including the Daily Record, Sunday Mail, Daily and Sunday Express, and the Manchester Evening News.

The National Union of Journalists unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in £4 million-earning chief executive Jim Mullen and added an extra strike day to planned industrial action. Work to rule arrangements have bee extended.

A strike was called off on Friday as the management agreed to renew discussions. But the planned action this Wednesday will now go ahead and the work to rule from Thursday.

A three-day strike will also now take place from 13 to 15 September, followed by an ongoing work to rule from 16 September.