Journalists at Scots titles join summer of action

Paper strikes

The Reach titles are among those affected (pic: Terry Murden)

Journalists are to join the wave of summer strikes, with industrial action hitting the Daily Record, Scottish Daily Express and The Scotsman.

Print and website editions are expected to be affected by the disputes at the two owners of the titles.

The National Union of Journalists said its members at Reach – owner of the Record and Express titles and various local websites – are working to rule and have plans to walk out on 26 and 31 August as well as 15 and 16 September. Reach has offered a pay deal worth 3%.

Journalists at The Scotsman, Edinburgh Evening News and Scotland on Sunday – will strike on 26 August and 2 September over compulsory redundancies.