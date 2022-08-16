Update:

Paper strikes

Journalists at Scots titles join summer of action

| August 16, 2022
Record and Express
The Reach titles are among those affected (pic: Terry Murden)

Journalists are to join the wave of summer strikes, with industrial action hitting the Daily Record, Scottish Daily Express and The Scotsman.

Print and website editions are expected to be affected by the disputes at the two owners of the titles.

The National Union of Journalists said its members at Reach – owner of the Record and Express titles and various local websites – are working to rule and have plans to walk out on 26 and 31 August as well as 15 and 16 September. Reach has offered a pay deal worth 3%.

Journalists at The Scotsman, Edinburgh Evening News and Scotland on Sunday – will strike on 26 August and 2 September over compulsory redundancies.

News, Media & Creative, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jane Henderson

Four Walter Scott directors share £24m

Scottish investment manager Walter Scott & Partners paid its highest earner a package worth £10.17Read More

Ted Baker girl

Ted Baker sold to Reebok owner for £211m

Fashion chain Ted Baker has agreed a takeover bid worth about £211 million from theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.