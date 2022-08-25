Iomart names Babcock’s Dimes as new chair

Cloud computing

Iomart Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing company, has appointed Lucy Dimes as chair with effect from the closing of the AGM on 30 August, replacing Ian Steele who has decided not to stand for re-election.

Ms Dimes has operated in senior executive positions in FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and private equity owned companies spanning telecoms, technology, business services and financial services.

She has substantial experience in complex, highly regulated international markets in product innovation, market entry, scaling for growth and expansion.

Ms Dimes sits on the board of Babcock International Group and is an adviser to the automation and AI specialist software developer Intelygenz S.A.