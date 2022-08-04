Interest rate hits 1.75% amid 13% inflation alert

Cost of living

Living costs are rising

Bank of England policymakers hiked the cost of borrowing with a 0.5 basis points rise from 1.25% to 1.75%.

It is the biggest single rise since 1995 and means Interest rates are now at their highest level since December 2008 .

It some amid warnings from the Bank that inflation will hit 13% and one think tank saying it could potentially rise to 15% early next year.

An increase of between 0.25 and 0.5 basis points had been priced in by market analysts after the Bank said it would act forcefully to tackle the rising cost of living.

The Bank’s nine-strong monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 8-1 in favour for a 50 basis point interest rate rise.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was trading 34 points higher at 7,479.

“Underlying UK GDP growth has slowed and the UK economy is forecast to enter recession later this year,” the Bank said.

“Output is projected to fall in each quarter from 2022 Q4 to 2023 Q4,” – the longest slump since the financial crisis and more drawn out than the Covid-19 pandemic.

The economy will shed 2.1% over the entire downturn, around the the same amount of output lost in the sterling-crisis driven recession in the early 1990s.