HSBC shuns spin-off call | JD Sports sells Footasylum

10.30am: Quilter shares rise on NatWest bid talk

Shares in wealth manager Quilter rose 14% on the back of talk that NatWest may launch a bid likely to be in excess of £1.4 billion.

The FTSE 100 was trading 35 points higher at 7,458.38.

7am: JD Sports disposal

Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion is selling Footasylum to German asset management firm Aurelius Group for an enterprise value of £37.5 million, far less than the £90m price it paid in 2019.

JD Sports bought Footasylum in 2019 for £86m but last year was controversially ordered to sell it by the Competition and Markets Authority which said the combination of the companies could lead to a “worse deal” for consumers.

Aurelius owns Tessuti, Go Outdoors and Lloyds Pharmacy.

6am: HSBC lifts guidance

HSBC posted a better than expected 15% dip in first-half profit, as fees from dealmaking more than halved during the period and it ramped up provisions for credit losses.

But Europe’s biggest bank lifted its returns guidance in the belief that rising interest rates will boost revenue.

There has been pressure from its largest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to explore strategic options such as spinning off its Asian business to unlock greater shareholder value.

Some retail investors in Hong Kong have supported the proposal but the bank focused on plans to accelerate the restructuring of its US and European businesses, and reliance on its global network to continue to drive profits.

It said a demerger or spinoff of its Asian business risks huge one-off execution costs, higher taxes and ongoing running costs for the bank.

The bank reported a pretax profit of $9.2 billion for the six months ending 30 June, down from $10.84bn a year ago but beating the $8.15bn average estimate of analysts compiled by the bank.

Asia’s share of profit rose to 69% in the first half from 64% a year ago.

It declared an interim dividend of 9 cents per share and intends to revert to quarterly payouts from the beginning of 2023. It also said share buybacks remain unlikely this year.

Shares listed in Hong Kong reversed early losses and rose more than 2.5% in afternoon trade on Monday.

Global markets

Brent futures were trading lower in Asia at $102.89/barrel (0430 GMT), though global demand overall remains healthy, while supply-side concerns have dominated talks heading into this week’s OPEC+ meeting.

Members of the producer alliance meet on Wednesday to discuss policy beyond September and despite lobbying to pump more oil, any increase is expected to be modest at best.

China’s factory activity unexpectedly retreated in July, despite recent increasing signs of moderate recovery in the world’s second biggest economy, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Sunday.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slid from 50.2 in June to 49 this month, under the 50-mark that indicates a contraction in activity.