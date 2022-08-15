Heathrow extends cap on passenger numbers

Airport limit

By a Daily Business reporter |

Mounting luggage has been among Heathrow’s problems

London’s Heathrow Airport said it will extend the cap on flight departures to 29 October, affecting many parents’ half-term holiday plans.

The airport announced in July that it was capping the daily number of departures at 100,000 until 11 September in order to improve the experience.

Announcing it was extending the cap for a further seven weeks, it said it continues to see operational improvements and that the cap could be lifted earlier if resource levels improved.

“Since the cap was introduced, passenger journeys have improved with fewer last-minute cancellations, better punctuality and shorter wait times for bags,” Heathrow said in a statement.

The main cause for its problems has been a struggle to recruit new staff amid a sudden return of passengers after Covid restrictions were lifted.

But airlines blame the airport – one of the busiest in the world – for failing to prepare for a bounce back in passenger traffic following the pandemic.