HBOS chiefs escape censure for 2008 failure

Inquiry concludes

Bank of Scotland became part of HBOS

Senior executives most closely connected with the collapse of HBOS in 2008 will escape fines, bans or being censured after regulators said no enforcement action would be taken.

The outcome of the six-year investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority means neither James Crosby nor Andy Hornby – who served as chief executive of the bank – will face further personal regulatory scrutiny.

HBOS was formed by the merger of Halifax – the former building society turned bank – and Edinburgh-based Bank of Scotland.

But it was one of the highest profile casualties, alongside Northern Rock and Royal Bank of Scotland of the banking industry failure of 2007-08.

The Chancellor at the time, Alistair Darling, pulled together an initial £20bn taxpayer rescue package and HBOS was taken over by Lloyds TSB.

The new Lloyds Banking Group subsequently reported losses of £47 billion from HBOS-originated loans that were not paid and were directly linked to the competence of the HBOS management.

Regulators were criticised for not spotting the problems in the sector in years leading up to the c crash and for not taken immediate action in the aftermath of HBOS’s collapse. They were also accused of failing to follow up an eventual inquiry with any enforcement action against individuals. Under pressure from MPs, the two successors to the Financial Services Authority began a further investigation in 2016.