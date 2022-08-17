Glazers set to snub Ratcliffe’s Man Utd bid

Old Trafford crisis

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Interest: Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United but the club’s owners are set to snub his advances and look to the USA for new investment.

Ratcliffe, who is the owner of petrochemical giant Ineos, part-owner of the Grangemouth chemicals plant, made it clear he would be keen to talk to the Glazer family should they be willing to sell, although the feeling doesn’t appear to be mutual.

The Glazers have been in charge since 2005 and are coming under increasing pressure over their running of the club after United’s disastrous start to the season left them bottom of the table after two successive defeats.

They are reported to be in discussions with US private equity firm Apollo Global Management over the sale of a minority stake. A number of family members are understood to want out, though brothers Joel and Avram would keep their shares and continue to run the club.

New York-based Apollo, which has over $500 billion under management, could bring in other investors as part of any deal, although 69-year-old Ratcliffe, who recently failed in a £4.25bn bid to buy Chelsea, is not thought to be part of their plans.

The speculation saw United’s share price rise significantly on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday, with shares closing at $13.69 (£11.36), up 7.1 per cent.

A spokesperson for Ratcliffe had claimed on Wednesday that the tycoon would be interested in buying United if the club were put up for sale.

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” said his representative prior to the Apollo link surfacing.

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership. This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent.

“Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”