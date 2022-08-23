Funding backs QTV’s new Scottish facilities

UKSE support

QTV’s new studios

Broadcast facilities company QTV has raised new finance to support the first television production centre of its kind in Scotland.

The company’s 12,000 sq ft head office boasts four remote production galleries, central technical area, production offices, and Scottish football’s new centralised VAR facility. QTV has also expanded its fleet of outside broadcast vehicles.

Funding from UKSE complements additional financial resources from Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Growth Fund and commercial lending partners totalling in excess of £3.5 million, which will underpin the company’s next phase of growth in the UK and international markets.

During the Covid-19 pandemic QTV sustained its growth trajectory by diversifying into virtual and hybrid event coverage for organisations such as the New York Times and Climate Action.

The team has grown from 16 in 2019, to 35 permanent staff and expects to create at least a further eight roles in the next 18 months.

Jack McGill, CEO, said “I am incredibly proud of the work by our fantastic team over the last three years to bring to life my vision of building a world class production facility in Scotland, now made possible by UKSE’s investment.

“These facilities will open new revenue streams and boost the local economy through further investment and job creation.”

Terry Quinn, regional executive at UKSE, said: “QTV is a fantastic example of a Scottish firm that has continued to go from strength to strength, working with world-renowned organisations and making a positive impact in the world of sports and live event coverage.

“UKSE is proud to support its next phase of growth and we look forward to seeing how the new facilities are used to enhance its current services and build on its impressive portfolio of work.”